Critically-injured teen airlifted to hospital after following train-vehicle crash in Virginia

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — First responders in Suffolk were on the scene of a reported train-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Officials first got the call for the crash around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk.

Officials say a teenage boy was been airlifted to a local hospital with critical injuries and a man was also rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Suffolk Police later said the two were in “stable condition” and the driver of the vehicle was charged with reckless driving on private property.

Officials are still investigating what led up to the crash.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Courtesy – Suffolk Fire & Rescue



On Tuesday, the Suffolk Police Department posted a minute-long PSA to their Facebook page reminding drivers of the basics about driving over rail grade crossings.

City of Suffolk officials are going to be pushing out more messages about railroad crossing safety after a recent increase in train vehicle collisions.