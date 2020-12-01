Criminal record, sentence changes among new North Carolina laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — New laws are taking effect in North Carolina to help more people convicted of lower-level crimes and nonviolent drug trafficking get their records cleared or punishments eased.
The “Second Chance Act” and “First Step Act” are among nearly a dozen state laws approved since 2019 by the General Assembly and taking effect fully or partially on Tuesday.
The First Step Act allows a judge to deviate from mandated prison sentences and hefty fines for drug-trafficking convictions if several conditions are met.
The Second Chance Act expands upon other criminal expunction options approved in recent years.
Other new laws address delivery robots and occupational licensing.
