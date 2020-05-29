Criminal complaint details murder, manslaughter charges against police officer who knelt on George Floyd

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said in a Friday news conference.

The charges are listed in a criminal complaint submitted to the district court in Minnesota.

Freeman said the office is still reviewing evidence and more charges may be filed later.

Freeman says his office has evidence to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt. They have never charged a case this quickly, less than four days.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington first announced Friday that state investigators arrested Chauvin.

Chauvin is the white officer who was seen on video kneeling on the neck of Floyd, a handcuffed black man.

The arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct that had been abandoned by officers.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Friday acknowledged the “abject failure” of the response to this week’s violent protests. Walz said the state would take over the response and that it’s time to show respect and dignity to those who are suffering.

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County, North Carolina, said, “I’ve been in law enforcement 36 years. I’ve never seen nowhere where that particular procedure was taught.”

Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson said, “The actions demonstrated by these officers serves to decimate the fabric of public trust in the community thus the officers should be held accountable and other officers will have to work to restore trust.”

Minneapolis police have released the 911 call that led to the encounter with George Floyd.

A CNN crew was arrested while covering the Minneapolis protests. The whole thing was caught on video.