PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — The Petaluma Police Department sent out a press release on Tuesday about a suspicious death. Police said a woman, who is believed to be dead for more than a year, was found in a home with another woman who claimed to be her daughter.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Windsor Drive at 10:52 a.m. to check on a resident who had not been seen for several weeks. There were 20-30 packages pulled up on her porch and police were told that no one would answer the door when neighbors rang.

Officers entered the home and found a dead woman in the living room. Police said she was in “the advanced stages of decomposition” and is believed to be dead for more than a year.

There was also an adult female in the home, who officers found in a bedroom. She claimed to be the dead woman’s daughter. She told officers that the woman died of natural causes in April 2021.

The purported daughter was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment due to her condition, police said. The conditions of the house she was living in prompted police to call it “uninhabitable.”

The Petaluma Police Department Investigations Team and members of the Crime Scene Investigations Team are investigating the death. Anyone with information is asked to contact PPD’s Daniel Boyd at dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org or by phone at (707) 778-4334.