BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A wanted man is in custody after banks in Burlington, North Carolina and Danville, Virginia were robbed, according to the Danville Police Department.

Danville police say that Jimmy Nathaniel Brown, 61, of Yanceyville, was arrested in North Carolina on Friday night and will be extradited to Virginia.

Brown is charged with felony bomb/burn threat, felony robbery: threat and felony grand larceny stealing more than $1,000 not from a person.

Burlington robbery

Police say Brown went into Select Bank on July 24 and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect reportedly left behind a bag and said that he had left a bomb. The Greensboro bomb squad was later able to determine that there was no bomb at the location and no weapons in the bag.

Man appears on a security camera during a robbery at Select Bank in Burlington, North Carolina. (Courtesy of Burlington Police Department)

The alleged robber was then seen on surveillance video getting into a vehicle which then left the scene.

Officers used the surveillance video to identify the suspect vehicle and, in turn, the vehicle’s owner, Kristian Baldwin, 36, of Yanceyville. Investigators say Baldwin was the driver on July 24.

The FBI, SBI and Caswell County Sheriff’s Office assisted Burlington police in arresting Baldwin on Friday. She is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and received a $100,000 bond.

Kristian Baldwin (Courtesy of Burlington Police Department) Jimmy Nathaniel Brown (Courtesy of Burlington Police Department)

On Monday, police searched Brown’s home but did not find him.

Danville robbery

Investigators discovered a link between the Burlington armed robbery and a July 20 armed robbery of a Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. Officers say the suspects will likely also face charges out of Danville.

Danville police report that a man robbed the Carter Bank & Trust on the 900 block of South Main Street shortly before 1 p.m.

Man appears on a security camera during a robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. (Courtesy of Danville Police Department via WFXR) Vehicle appears on a security camera during a robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. (Courtesy of Danville Police Department via WFXR) Man appears on a security camera during a robbery at Carter Bank & Trust in Danville, Virginia. (Courtesy of Danville Police Department via WFXR)

Danville police said that he was driving a white van with North Carolina tags.

***

Multiple agencies including the FBI, Burlington Police Department and Caswell County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation and in the efforts to locate Brown.

Danville police released the following statement:

The Danville Police Department thanks the community for their help and assistance during this investigation.