WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been charged after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl in her chest on Sunday morning.

Around 12:34 a.m. on August 20, deputies were notified of a female gunshot victim on Lone Ash Road in the Barren Springs neighborhood. On the scene, deputies found a 16-year-old girl with a gunshot wound to her chest.

She was taken to the hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

During the investigation, deputies learned that 22-year-old Gilmer Wyatt Eversole, from Wytheville, was allegedly holding a nine-millimeter handgun when it discharged and hit the teen.

Eversole was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Unlawful Wounding
  • Reckless Handling of a Firearm
  • Public Intoxication

He is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

WFXR News will continue to update this story as additional details are released.