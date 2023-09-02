APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – One year after the murder of an Apex man in Atlantic Beach, his case remains unsolved.

“We had things we wanted to do together and they took that away from me – us,” Sue Miller, Randy Miller’s wife, tells CBS 17

For nearly 50 years, Sue and Randy Miller were life partners.

“I never had to call a repairman or a handyman because he could fix anything,” she said.

They were there for each other through the hardest of times.

“We lost our son six years ago and he was my rock. If we both were having a bad day, we had each other,” she reminisced.

On Aug. 29, 2022, her life changed. Randy was in Atlantic Beach with a friend to do what he was most passionate about – fishing.

“He loved to fish. You could put him out on the water and he could stay out there all day long,” said Sue.

Early that morning, Randy was found stabbed in his friend’s driveway. He later died of his injuries.

Since then, Atlantic Beach police have searched for three suspects who could have been involved.

CBS 17’s sister station WNCT has learned that while police were also initially looking for a silver four-door Infiniti, they are now also searching for Nissan Altima cars as they have a similar body style.

(Atlantic Beach Police Department)

(Atlantic Beach Police Department)

“I am a little frustrated because it’s been a year,” Sue said. “You hear of other cases that get solved in a couple of days, couple of weeks, months, and it is a year. I don’t want to give up because, that would mean I give up on Randy.”

Sue’s neighbors have placed red flags with a heart to remember Randy throughout the neighborhood. It’s support like this that has kept her strong for the last year.

“It was always fun getting together and reminiscing,” said Rick Cyper.

A long-time friend of Randy, Cyper is part of Sue’s support system.

“There’s certain things that just he and I know so [we were] good friends. He was a good guy,” shared Cypher.

He’s also frustrated the case remains unsolved despite a $55,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Cyper wants people to know that every tip and piece of information shared with police, no matter how small, is valuable.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Atlantic Beach Police Department or the State Bureau of Investigation. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (252)-726-4636 to remain anonymous.

“[It] won’t bring Randy back but it might help us understand a little bit more about motive. And it might help us understand a little bit about the details of what happened and help us feel better that somebody can’t do this and get away with it,” Cypher said.

He and Sue know the case can be solved if the right tip comes in. It’s part of why they continue to speak out.

“I know he’d do the same for me and I’m not going to give up on him either,” said Cypher.

Until that day comes, Sue is adapting to her new life without Randy as best she can.

“I am still trying to find that new normal. I don’t know if I will,” she said.