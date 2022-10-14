CHICAGO — A woman has been charged after the remains of a boarding house owner were discovered in a North Side freezer Monday.

Sandra Kolalou, 36, is charged with first-degree murder and concealment of a homicide in the death of Frances Walker, 69.

Sandra Kolalou, 36 (Chicago police)

On Monday at around 7 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of North Washtenaw regarding a missing persons report.

Walker owned the boarding house and lived there. Earlier at around 2:30 a.m., police said tenants heard screaming and reported her missing later in the day. A tenant called police saying another tenant, believed to be Kolalou, had called a tow truck and carried a heavy bag out to the vehicle, CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

The tow truck arrived at around the same time police did. Police said Kolalou “knew her rights” and didn’t want to speak with police as she directed the tow truck driver to drive her to Foster Beach.

The concerned tenants communicated with the tow truck driver that she was allegedly “dangerous” and some of them followed the tow truck.

The tow truck driver later had a knife pulled on them and called Chicago police, leading Kolalou being initially taken into custody and charged with assault.

Bloody rags and linens were found inside a garbage bin at Foster Beach, leading police and tenants to go inside the home on Washtenaw.

Once in, police discovered blood in Walker’s room and on the first floor. Police believe she was killed in her bedroom and dismembered on the first-floor. Her remains were located in the freezer, CPD said.

Kolalou is due in bond court on Thursday. No booking photo is available at this time and police said she invoked her right to remain silent.

Members of Queen of Apostles Catholic Church are devastated at the loss Walker, who played organ every Sunday.

“She was always a joy when she was here,” musical director Stuart Thompson said.

Walker’s family said she was the sole caretaker to her brother with special needs and they do not know how they’re going to break the news to him.