GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in broad daylight in Goldsboro Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported as a ShotSpotter gunfire alert around 3:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Madison Avenue, according to a news release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy with at least two gunshot wounds, the news release said.

The victim, from Goldsboro, was taken to the UNC Health Wayne emergency department but was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The block of North Madison Street where the boy was found is lined with homes on one side and Saint Mary Roman Catholic Church on the other.

“The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigations Division and Crime Scene Unit responded,” officers said in the news release.

Police said Saturday night the investigation was still underway.

No other information was released.