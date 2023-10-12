SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The man prosecutors refer to as the “Ted Bundy of Mexico” is expected to be extradited to Mexico from the U.S. in three months, prosecutors say.

Brayan Rivera is accused of murdering three sex workers in Tijuana.

The U.S. Marshals Service and FBI arrested Rivera in July in Downey, California.

Baja California’s previous state attorney general, Iván Carpio Sánchez, gave Rivera the “Ted Bundy” moniker and said it appears Rivera is likely responsible for a fourth killing.

Bundy is an American who confessed to kidnapping and killing 30 women in the United States in seven states between 1974 and 1978. He was sentenced to death for his crimes and died in the electric chair in 1989.

At the time of the deaths in Tijuana, Carpio Sánchez said the killer, like Bundy, lured vulnerable women into private settings where violent acts were performed against the victims before they were killed.

Rivera has been held in a Los Angeles-area detention facility since his arrest.

Rafael Orozco Vargas, a prosecutor with Baja California’s Attorney General’s Office, said the extradition process from the U.S. is complicated buts is certain Rivera will be extradited to Mexico.

“We have more experience when extraditions are from Mexico to the United States,” he said. “There are a lot of protections offered to those accused of crimes, including a type of ‘mini-trial’ that determines whether extradition can be authorized.”

Orozco Vargas said Rivera is likely to seek some of those protections, which could extend the process for a year.

“We’re going to have him here, it’s a matter of time,” Orozco Vargas said. “We’re not getting interference with the application for extradition so we’re confident he’ll be brought back in about three months.”

Rivera is suspected of killing three women from late 2021 to early 2022.

In each case, according to investigators, he set up meetings at hotels or restaurants with women he had met in bars or nightclubs.

The women were later found beaten and strangled to death.

According to Baja’s Attorney General’s Office, Rivera’s phone number and text messages sent from his device were allegedly traced back to the victims. Prosecutors also say they have surveillance images of Rivera with the victims at the locations where they were found dead.

Rivera is a U.S. citizen who lives in the Los Angeles area.