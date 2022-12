EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman is accused of using someone else’s nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested Kimberly Faye Campbell, 48, of Piedmont, on Nov. 15 and charged her with the following:

three counts of identity fraud

three counts of neglect of a vulnerable adult

three counts of unlicensed practice as a registered nurse

According to SLED Campbell worked at Easley Place in Anderson County between June 8, 2021, through August 6, 2021.

She worked at Powdersville Post-Acute in Pickens County and Poinsett Rehabilitation in Greenville County from August 4, 2021, through January 31, 2022.

Documents sent by SLED state, Campbell obtained employment through Simpler Staffing Solutions and was sent to work at both Powdersville Post-Acute, and Poinsett Rehabilitation, while her license was suspended.

7NEWS also discovered by documents from the South Carolina Labor, Licensing, and Regulation– that Campbell’s license was suspended in October 2020.

Arrest warrants said Campbell used the license information of another person to get hired because her license was suspended.