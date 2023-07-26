FLORENCE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate man has been charged with sex trafficking four victims, including a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of South Carolina.

Aaron T. Simmons, 26, of Greenville, was charged with three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; one count of sex trafficking of a minor; two counts of interstate travel in aid of racketeering, and one count of obstructing a sex trafficking investigation.

According to the indictment, Simmons used force and threats to compel three women to engage in commercial sex. It also charged Simmons with sex trafficking of a minor.

Simmons will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge on Friday.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the FBI is asking anyone with information about Simmons to contact (803) 551-4200.