(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police will provide an update on the search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante.
The press conference in Chester County is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after State Police say Cavalcante stole and later abandoned a dairy van that was found outside of the original search radius.
Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, traveled at least 20 miles northeast to East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville.
The 34-year-old was captured on security cameras now appearing clean-shaven and wearing a sweatshirt.
In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state say Cavalcante is accused of “double qualified homicide” in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they allege was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with the repair of a vehicle.
The reward for information leading to his capture is now $20,000 and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.