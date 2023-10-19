MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Morehead City Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a man with active warrants, who left ECU Health in Greenville against medical advice on Wednesday.

A Be On The Lookout has been issued for Timothy Savage, 55, of Havelock, who currently has multiple warrants for his arrest. Police were waiting for his authorized medical release before arresting him.

Savage is described as a being just over six feet tall, around 250 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. If you know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately. Neighboring police departments are aware of the BOLO and are also searching for him.

He had been receiving medical care at ECU Health since October 11th, when he was shot by a homeowner as he forced entry into a residence on South 28th Street in Morehead City. Police said he threatened the family inside while armed. Following the shooting, he stole the resident’s vehicle and left the scene.

Morehead City Police arrested him in the parking lot of the NC Division of Marine Fisheries, at the intersection of Highway 70 and S. 35th Street. Morehead City Fire-EMS immediately began to render medical care. He was then taken to Carteret Health Care, before being transferred to ECU Health.

The family he threatened is aware of his current status, and all precautions are being taken for their safety.

Savage’s warrants include:

Breaking and Entering to Terrorize – Felony

Larceny of a Motor Vehicle – Felony

Domestic Criminal Trespass – Misdemeanor