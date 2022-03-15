Police arrest suspect in attacks on homeless men in New York, DC

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The NYPD is searching for the alleged gunman (pictured here) who shot two homeless men in Manhattan on March 12, 2022. (NYPD)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — D.C. Police arrested the suspect in the string of attacks on homeless men in both the District and New York City early Tuesday morning, the department.

Police tweeted just before 6 a.m., confirming his arrest early this morning in D.C. Officers said he was “currently being interviewed by officers at the Homicide Branch.”

According to police, this man is responsible for at least five shootings, two of them fatal, across the two cities this month.

Officers were able to connect the attacks based on gun ballistics.

Police are expected to provide more details later today. This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter