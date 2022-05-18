(WGHP) — Former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli, sometimes referred to as the “Pharma Bro,” has been released from prison, according to the Washington Post.

Shkreli was convicted of defrauding investors in 2017. Since then, he has been in a Pennsylvania prison.

“I am pleased to report that Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened,” Shkreli’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, told the Washington Post.

Shkreli’s return took the internet by storm as his supporters and detractors reacted to the news. His name was trending on Twitter shortly after word broke.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wrote, “I hear Martin Shkreli has been released, having paid his debt to society. 2016 energy everywhere you look.”

Shkreli rose to infamy in 2015 after his company purchased Daraprim, a medication for treating a life-threatening parasitic infection, and increased the price from $13.50 a tablet to $750 a tablet, according to the New York Times.

He also made headlines after purchasing the Wu-Tang Clan album, “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” of which one copy was ever created. Shkreli reportedly paid $2 million for the album.

Federal investigators later seized the album after his conviction to pay off Shkreli’s debts. The government resold the album to an unidentified buyer for an undisclosed price.