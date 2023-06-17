GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The death of a teenager with autism is under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division.

The coroner’s office said 16-year-old Skyler Blizzard was pronounced dead at Greenville Memorial Hospital on April 29. Officials said he was taken by ambulance to the hospital from Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health, in Travelers Rest, with shortness of breath. What led to his death is now under investigation.

In a case report released to 7NEWS Friday by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, new details revealed what investigators gathered on the day Blizzard died.

The coroner’s office said the teen was in the care of DSS from Georgia after his mother died and his current caregiver was hospitalized.

According to the report, the teen was taken to the hospital on Friday, April 28 and later sent back to Springbrook Autism Behavior Health after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

He was prescribed to take Zithromax, Flonase and Mucinex ER over the course of multiple days, according to the incident report.

The next day, Saturday, April 29, the report said Blizzard experienced shortness of breath.

A statement released from Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health said Blizzard had a non-life-threatening illness that required additional medical care.

“We are heartbroken that on Saturday, April 29, one of our patients passed away very

unexpectedly. This individual had a non-life-threatening illness that required additional medical care, so we sent our patient to a major healthcare provider in the Greenville area to receive treatment there. In the course of this treatment, our patient had an unexpected reaction to the care they received and, despite the efforts by those providing this care at the offsite medical facility, our patient passed away while in their care. At Springbrook, we love the children in our care as family, and we are devastated by this loss.” Mike Rowley, Administrator, Springbrook Autism Behavioral Health

In the coroner’s case report, investigators said Blizzard was taken to the hospital by Greenville County EMS. En route, the report states paramedics alerted the hospital that the teenager reportedly went into cardiac arrest. The report said resuscitation efforts were made both in the ambulance and at the ER. The coroner’s office said Blizzard was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The following Monday, the report states SLED was called in to investigate after a call was made over the weekend to an on-call EMS supervisor by the father of one of the responding paramedics. The report claims the father voiced his concerns about an incident his son discussed with him the evening prior. He claimed his son was responsible for the teen’s death.

The investigator’s report included allegations that the paramedic told his father that he intentionally gave the teen a double-the-standard dose of Versed. According to WebMD, the drug is commonly used before surgery to cause drowsiness and used to help relax patients.

The father reportedly told GCEMS that his son, the paramedic in question, admitted to “intentionally giving the descendant (Blizzard) 10mg of Versed, instead of the standard 5mg,” according to the coroner’s case report.

The report states the paramedic confessed to his father that he did it to “shut him up.”

Investigators from the coroner’s office interviewed another Greenville County EMS employee who said the paramedic told them “he knew his dad told them he killed that kid” and “that is wasn’t true.” Investigators noted that the paramedic in question told a colleague “his dad is just mad because he owes him money for a truck.”

7NEWS reached out to the communications director of Greenville County, who oversees Greenville County EMS. He said they are unable to comment on active investigations.

The coroner’s office findings are not final. Blizzard’s manner and cause of death are still under investigation.

