Officer-involved shooting reported in Gaston County; at least 2 injured

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Belmont Police Department confirmed with QCN they are assisting Mount Holly Police with an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Gaston County EMS confirms two people have been transported to the hospital for gunshot wounds. The extent of their injuries remain unknown at this time.

The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, on Maple Drive in Mount Holly, authorities said.







“We have cleared from the scene to assist with traffic control. Mt Holly PD and Fire are still on scene,” Captain Davis with the Belmont Police Dept. said.

Just arrived to the Mount Holly Municipal Complex where police will be giving a press conference at 6pm regarding the officer involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/vYcE6mt5FH — 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗻 (@BrianFox46) February 11, 2022

Queen City News has been told the 6 p.m. news conference has been delayed. A new time has yet to be announced.