LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WGHP) — “Multiple casualties” have been reported in connection with an “active aggressor” in Louisville, Kentucky, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

At 9:27 a.m., LMPD tweeted, “We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

This is in the area of Louisville Slugger Field and Old National Bank, WLKY reports.

Gov. Andy Beshear responded at 9:42 a.m., writing that he is on his way to Louisville. He described the case as a “shooting situation.”

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties,” Beshare said on Twitter. “I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”