ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) – A teen who has been missing out of Roosevelt, Utah, for two days has been found in Wyoming.

The 13-year-old reportedly walked out of her home on Tuesday, March 8, between 5 and 5:30 a.m., and friends of the teen said that she was in contact with a 25-year-old man from Florida.

Before she left, it is reported that she received an Oculus Facebook message from a “Monkey King Budda” in the same time frame as her disappearance.

According to the report, the message stated, “I’m waiting.”

The Cheyenne City Police Department found the teen the back of a semi-truck that was being driven by 25-year-old Chris Evans, of Florida.

Officials used data from cell phones and communication apps to locate the teen’s whereabouts.

The teen had communicated with Evans using Oculus, a meta-program, for nearly a month, police say.

Officials say this is the first instance of a case involving the Oculus technology in the nation.

The teen appears to be in good health.

Kidnapping and harboring charges are underway for Evans, a press release states.