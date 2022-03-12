Metaverse kidnapping: Missing teen found with man she met through Oculus meta program, police say

Crime

by: Kiah Armstrong,

Posted: / Updated:

ROOSEVELT, Utah (ABC4) – A teen who has been missing out of Roosevelt, Utah, for two days has been found in Wyoming.

The 13-year-old reportedly walked out of her home on Tuesday, March 8, between 5 and 5:30 a.m., and friends of the teen said that she was in contact with a 25-year-old man from Florida.

Before she left, it is reported that she received an Oculus Facebook message from a “Monkey King Budda” in the same time frame as her disappearance.

According to the report, the message stated, “I’m waiting.”

The Cheyenne City Police Department found the teen the back of a semi-truck that was being driven by 25-year-old Chris Evans, of Florida.

Officials used data from cell phones and communication apps to locate the teen’s whereabouts.

The teen had communicated with Evans using Oculus, a meta-program, for nearly a month, police say.

Officials say this is the first instance of a case involving the Oculus technology in the nation.

The teen appears to be in good health.

Kidnapping and harboring charges are underway for Evans, a press release states.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter