HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 28-year-old man was arrested on Monday after he allegedly attacked another person with a machete, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13.

Zaire Demond Stevenson was charged with attempted murder and taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after the incident on Keel Circle in the Longs area, the report said. He posted a $40,000 bond and was released to home confinement.

Officers responded to a nearby address just before 8 p.m. and found a person who had blood on their clothes and shoes, the report said.

After an officer applied pressure to a “deep laceration” on the person’s hand to stop the bleeding and called EMS, the person said the suspect had swung a machete at their head and that they had been able to use their hands for protection, the report said.

The person also told police the incident began as an argument between two people when another called the suspect to come to the house, the report said.

After interviewing witnesses, the report said the suspect was arrested after officers found his truck at a nearby Dollar General store.

After his arrest, the report said the suspect told police that he had received a call from someone who told him that the victim and another person “were having an altercation.” He told police that he did not swing the machete at the victim but instead had brought it to protect the other person. He also had blood on the sweatshirt he was wearing.

Police were not able to find the machete allegedly used in the attack.

At the time of his arrest, Stevenson was out of jail on bond following his arrest on Aug. 16 on charges of possession of narcotics, manufacturing and possession with intent to deliver narcotics, unlawful possession of a pistol and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to online jail records.

