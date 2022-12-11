HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man who was convicted for his role in “Grindr” armed robberies in Myrtle Beach was arrested Thursday in Utah after he didn’t show up for his trial, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Dlanor Tilton, 22, of Loris, was arrested in Utah by the U.S. Marshals Service on charges of being a fugitive, according to the solicitor’s office. In July, Tilton was convicted on two counts of armed robbery at a trial he didn’t show up for.

Tilton’s sentence was sealed until he could be taken into custody, according to the solicitor’s office.

“Phil Phillips with SLED and members of the U.S. Marshals spent the last five months searching for Tilton and found him in Utah where he was playing in a local football league,” Senior Assistant Solicitor Joshua D. Holford said in a news release. “We appreciate the dedication by law enforcement to find this individual and bring him back to Horry County to face justice for the crimes he committed in Myrtle Beach.”

Mazar Sturdivant, 21, of Myrtle Beach, was also convicted of two counts of armed robbery from the robberies in December 2018, according to the solicitor’s office.