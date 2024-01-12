RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted and kidnapped a person with disabilities, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Terry Dwayne Walker, 56, is charged with felony assault on an individual with disabilities, felony kidnapping and interference with emergency communication. He was arrested on Thursday and received no bond.

The charges are linked to an incident on Skyview Court in Trinity on Dec. 4.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a report of an armed person at a home in the area. The caller said that Walker was threatening to hurt himself and others.

At the scene, deputies found Walker. The sheriff’s office says the suspect initially did not comply with commands but deputies were able to secure the suspect a short time late.

Investigators found the victim inside. The victim told the sheriff’s office that they had been assaulted and denied use of a phone.

EMS responded and evaluated both Walker and the victim. Walker was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.