MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man is accused of beating a victim with metal rebar and brass knuckles, according to an affidavit obtained by News13.

Joel Austin Happle, 41, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested on Nov. 21 and charged with attempted murder and first-degree burglary, according to online booking records. As of Wednesday afternoon, he’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.

Police were called on Oct. 18 to a location in the 1800 block of South Ocean Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police Happle kicked down the door and accused him of taking tools before allegedly beating him with a 15-inch piece of metal rebar and brass knuckles, according to the affidavit.

Happle allegedly told the victim he was going to kill him, according to police.

A preliminary phone call with Happle allegedly indicated he knew where the victim lived and said he took his tools, according to the affidavit.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center to be treated for injuries to his head and “upper extremities,” police said.