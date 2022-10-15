MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg.

Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday.

The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back of his hand when they arrived at the condos. She also said Hill had been drinking.

After he assaulted the woman, police say Hill then held up her 5-month-old Yorkie with one hand and intentionally dropped it on the concrete walkway from their second-floor unit.

The 7-pound dog suffered a broken leg.

Hill was charged with domestic assault and aggravated cruelty to animals.