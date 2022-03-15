‘Magician’ uses quick-change trick to steal nearly $3K from Walmart

Police say the suspect stole $2,700 from Walmart by confusing the cashiers. (Seguin Police Department photos)

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — There’s a sleight of hand “magician” stealing money from a Walmart in Texas, the Seguin Police Department said Monday.

On two occasions, Jan. 10 and Feb. 12, police said a man used a “quick-change” scheme to swipe a total of $2,700 from unknowing cashiers at the big-box store.

“Seguin’s next David Blaine made a stop at Walmart for a quick magic show. Sadly, only he knew about the performance,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

The scheme to confuse cashiers has been around for years. The thief will pay for an inexpensive item with a large bill, forcing the cashier to hand back a large amount of change. The crook then uses sleight of hand to pocket some of the cash, making it appear as if he’s been short-changed. The cashier doles out the difference, and the thief walks away with extra cash.

The Seguin Police Department released two photos of the “magician and fashionista” from Walmart’s surveillance cameras. Police said they would like to book him “for his next magic performance,” and have instructed anyone with information on his ID to contact Det. Schramm at 830-379-2123.