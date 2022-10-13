LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga, (WGHP) — Tragedy stuck during what was supposed a night of fun for a teen couple in Georgia on Oct 5.

Elijah DeWitt, a star wide receiver for the Jefferson High School football team, was at a local Dave & Busters with his girlfriend of five years, Bailey Reidling, when the night plunged into chaos.

Reidling told Fox News Digital that she went to the restroom for a moment as she and DeWitt were about to order food. When she returned from the restroom, DeWitt was nowhere to be found. Reidling then went outside to the parking lot and found DeWitt on the ground.

Good samaritans in the parking lot told Reidling that DeWitt had been shot and they had already alerted 911.

Gwinnett County police arrived at the scene a short time later and pronounced DeWitt dead at the scene “with several gunshot wounds.”

On Oct 7., Gwinnett County police announced that two teens, Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were being charged in connection with DeWitt’s murder.

They are being charged with the following:

Felony murder

Malice murder

Aggravated assault

Possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies in connection with the murder of Elijah DeWitt

The two teen suspects were taken into custody across state lines in Anderson, South Carolina.

Investigators say that while the motive of the shooting is unknown, DeWitt and the suspects were familiar with one another and an altercation occurred in the parking lot prior to the shooting.

The two teens were extradited back to Gwinnett County a few days later.