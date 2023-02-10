GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County detention officer was charged with assault on Friday after attacking an inmate, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

On Thursday around 2:06 p.m., a fight between Detention Officer Darryl Jackson and an inmate at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro.

The only people involved in the fight were Jackson and the inmate. The inmate was not restrained by handcuffs, and no chemical, electrical, impact or other weapons were used by the officer.

The inmate had cuts on his chest, forehead and under the eye. He also had minor cuts on his lips. He was initially treated by a jail nurse and taken to the hospital emergency department for further evaluation.

Shortly after the incident, Jackson was suspended by Sheriff Danny Rogers without pay. Rogers also initiated a criminal investigation.

On Friday, detectives from the GCSO presented the facts concerning this matter to the district attorney of Guilford County.

Based on that meeting, Jackson was criminally charged with simple assault and battery, which is a class 2 misdemeanor.

He was given a $1,000 unsecured bond.