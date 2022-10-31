GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police are searching for two suspects after a Walgreens was robbed on Halloween.

At 6:19 p.m., officers responded to the Walgreens on 2913 E. Market Street when they were told about a robbery, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Two men with handguns reportedly went into the Walgreens and took an unknown amount of cash before leaving.

The suspects were described as males wearing a blue hoodie and a green hoodie.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.