GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall.

The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet.

The couple told us police spent more than an hour gathering evidence in the neighborhood.

FOX8 obtained the 911 call the husband and wife made once the bullet pierced their wall.

“My husband and I were sitting on the couch…all of a sudden, a gunshot came through the wall in the kitchen,” the 911 caller said.

The bullet entered the side of the home on West Florida Street in Greensboro Sunday night.

“I remember hearing like bang, bang, bang, so maybe three and then the fourth loud boom I think is what came through,” the 911 caller said.

Moments before the bullet flew into the kitchen, the husband and wife had walked out.

“We flew on the floor,” said the wife to the 911 dispatcher.

The homeowners walked us through the path the bullet took once it came into the kitchen.

It went through the trash can, ricocheted off the dishwasher then hit the bottom of the stove, shattering the glass.

It ended up landing near the stove on the floor.

“I didn’t hear a car peel away after it happened, so if someone is out of my house, I’m scared to look outside a window or anything,” the 911 caller said.

The couple also worried about their neighbors across the street who often sit on their porch.

Neighbors tell FOX8 police found at least 15 shell casings near a mailbox along a street where children’s bikes are sitting outside.

No one was hurt. There was just property damage.

The homeowners tell me they reviewed their doorbell camera to see if it picked up images of the suspects, but it did not.

If you have any information that will help Greensboro police solve this case call them at (336) 373-2287 or Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.