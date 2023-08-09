(WGHP) — Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been sentenced to 3-10 years in prison for a fatal 2021 DUI crash that killed a woman and her dog, according to ESPN.

Police say that on Nov. 2, 2021, Ruggs was driving drunk and reached speeds of up to 156 mph in his Chevrolet Corvette Stingray before crashing into Tina Tintor’s Toyota RAV4.

Both Tintor and her dog, Max, died as a result of the crash. Investigators later discovered Ruggs had a blood alcohol level of .161, more than double the legal limit in Nevada.

In May, Ruggs pleaded guilty to DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 3-10 years imprisonment in the Clarke County District Court.