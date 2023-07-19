GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A former Gastonia high school coach has been accused of having sex with a student.

Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page confirmed with Queen City News that Chandler Caldwell has been charged with five counts of felony sexual activity with a student and five counts of felony indecent liberties with a student.

“Our office requested that the Department of Justice prosecute the case,” Page said.

On March 8, 2023, the District Attorney’s Office sent a formal request to the Attorney General’s Office to review the Gaston County Police Department’s findings concerning Caldwell.

“Caldwell is the son of the Hon. Jesse Caldwell III, former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge, and the younger brother of the Hon. Jesse Caldwell, IV, former Superior Court Judge, both of Gaston County,” Page wrote in his letter to the Attorney General’s Office.

In the letter, Page went on to say, “As you might expect, the Caldwell family is well known within the Gaston County community and bar, and both judges Caldwell have worked extensively with the District Attorney’s Office over the years as judges and before that, as defense attorneys. To avoid any appearance of impropriety and to maintain the public trust in our judicial system, I believe it is best to transfer the review, and if charged, prosecution of this case to the Attorney General’s Office.”

Det. James Brienza with the Gaston County Police Department is the lead investigator in this case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Caldwell is now listed as a coach at the University of Mount Olive.