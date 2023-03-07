CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Dunkin’ employee was accused of shooting a customer in front of his children on Monday.

Clearwater police responded to the store, located at 2551 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd., just after 6 p.m. for a reported shooting. Police Chief Daniel Slaughter said a civilian flagged down officers for help after the shooting.

Khalil Abdul Shakur Shaheed, 22, got into an argument with a 38-year-old Clearwater man who was visiting the restaurant to buy ice cream for his girlfriend and two children, according to a release from the police department.

The police chief said other Dunkin’ employees tried to intervene and stop the argument from escalating, but despite their efforts, Shaheed confronted the victim and his family in the parking lot. Shaheed allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband and fired three shots, striking the man twice in the right leg.

He survived the incident but remained hospitalized in critical condition on Tuesday.

“He is currently in serious condition but is expected to survive,” Slaughter said.

Slaughter said officers are working to trace the firearm used in the shooting, but they do not believe it was stolen.

Shaheed was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm.