Deputies thank goat for assistance in chase

(Photo courtesy: Henry County Sheriff’s Office Facebook)

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP/WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office can identify its goat, but Tom Brady need not think he’s being challenged.

The Martinsville Bulletin reports Henry County Sheriff’s Capt. Scott Barker said it was a goat who helped two deputies flush out a suspect they were chasing on Feb. 13.

Barker said a deputy investigating a domestic assault case told the suspect that he was under arrest, but the suspect ran off, going through a fence line and across a field.

The goat followed the man into a wooded area, eventually flushing him out with the help of another deputy.

“Sometimes help comes in all shapes and sizes!!” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook on Feb. 13. “The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Deputy Parnell would like to thank Gracie the goat for assisting him today during a foot pursuit with a fleeing suspect!”

