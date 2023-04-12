SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after deputies located a dog with a gunshot wound in Woodruff.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Bobcat Lane Tuesday in reference to vandalism.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the owner who said she came home from work and noticed that her dog was missing.

The owner contacted her neighbor that watches her pet during the day and the neighbor told her he hadn’t seen the dog since the morning.

When the owner decided to drive around to find her pet, she located the dog near the roadway in her front yard according to deputies.

Deputies said the dog had a gunshot wound to the face.

Authorities searched the area but were unable to find any shell casings or surveillance footage.

Anyone that has any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (864) 503-4500.

The shooting is being investigated by the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.