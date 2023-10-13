ABERDEEN, N.C. (WNCN) — Two more people were charged with murder after a home invasion on Oct. 8 in Aberdeen — bringing the total to 10 people charged.

On Oct. 8, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Forest Circle. Deputies found 23-year-old Tynasha Collins dead.

Sheriff Ronnie Fields said that Collins was shot during the home invasion and a juvenile who sustained a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 17-year-old that officials believe was involved in the home invasion was also shot and died at the hospital from his injuries.

On Wednesday, six people were charged after investigators executed search warrants at three homes in Moore and Richmond counties.

Those arrested and charged on Wednesday are as follows:

Trevell Semaj Wade, 22, of Hamlet , was charged with murder. He’s being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for Oct. 25.

, was charged with murder. He’s being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is set for Oct. 25. Noah Edward Harrington, 18, of Aberdeen, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and was also committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance on Nov. 8.

was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and was also committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond pending a first court appearance on Nov. 8. Jaidon Rafael Lachin Stockey, 21 , was arrested for one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He’s also being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

, was arrested for one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He’s also being held in the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8. Shakeanma Takelia Hubbard, 37, of Aberdeen , was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. Hubbard’s first court appearance is set for Nov. 2.

, was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center under a $225,000 secured bond. Hubbard’s first court appearance is set for Nov. 2. A 15-year-old juvenile was taken into secure custody through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of accessory after the fact to murder.

was taken into secure custody through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice for one count of accessory after the fact to murder. Dajwan Quintaj Monroe, 21, was charged with murder and received no bond with a court date pending his release from the hospital.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office arrested two more suspects and discovered several pounds of drugs. Investigators seized more than 15 pounds of marijuana, 241 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 144 grams of oxycodone, 125 grams of cocaine, and 38 grams of THC from the residence. Several firearms were also taken from the residence.

Cynthia Gay Ross, 59, was charged with felony conspiracy and felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances. She is being held at the Moore County detention Center under a $95,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Oct. 25.

Christopher Kant Verbal, 26, was charged with 16 felonies and two misdemeanors including felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule I controlled substance, felony trafficking opium or heroin and felony maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances.

He is being held at the Moore County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and will appear in court on Oct. 26.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced two more arrests.

On Wednesday, investigators found Monroe at a hospital near Wilmington. Officials said Monroe suffered a gunshot wound during the home invasion and checked himself into the hospital under a fake identity.

He was arrested and charged with murder. On Thursday, Monroe was transported to the Moore County Detention Center without bond and will appear in court on Oc. 25.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant in Southern Pines. The sheriff’s office said a 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice on one count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moore County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 910-947-4444.