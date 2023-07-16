DANVILLE, Va. (WGHP) — A woman is being charged with murder after allegedly fatally stabbing her mother, according to the Danville Police Department.

At around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, officers came to the 100 block of Wimbish Place for a well-being check.

At the scene, police found 61-year-old Marie Boynton suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ebonie Michelle Holm, 44, is being charged with second-degree murder. She is being held under no bond.

Investigators say that Boynton was Holm’s mother. No other suspects are being sought.