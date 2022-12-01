VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach City Public Schools (VBCPS) fired a school bus driver for allegedly driving more than 30 students while intoxicated.

The bus driver, Wayne Tomlin Jr., was criminally charged nearly a month after the alleged incident.

Wayne Tomlin Jr. (Photo courtesy: VBSO)

A spokesperson with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office confirmed Tomlin was charged on Nov. 30 with driving a commercial vehicle under the influence of alcohol, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and drinking or possessing alcohol on a school bus.

Court documents obtained by 10 On Your Side state that Tomlin picked up 30 students from the Governor’s School for the Arts in Norfolk the afternoon of Nov. 3 and brought them to Plaza Middle School.

From there, he reportedly drove two students to their homes, then went to Lynnhaven Middle School to pick up students from after-school activities. A co-worker noticed the smell of alcohol and contacted Assistant Principal Joi Boone, who wouldn’t allow students on the bus.

Boone then got hold of the driver’s supervisors, Michael King and Mike Mungin, who both reported the driver being noticeably intoxicated.

The driver denied drinking, according to the court paperwork, and agreed to go for drug and alcohol testing.

Mungin and King accompanied the driver to NowCare Urgent Care, where court documents state the driver’s blood alcohol level measured at 0.147. The legal limit is 0.08 percent in Virginia.

In an interview with Child Protective Services the next day, the driver reportedly said he had three drinks while at a friend’s house before heading to Lynnhaven Middle School. CPS referred the case to the Domestic Violence and Missing Persons Unit on Nov. 8.

VBCPS spokeswoman Julie Braley told 10 On Your Side that the driver is no longer employed by the school division. She said the families of the students who rode on the driver’s bus that day were contacted as part of the investigation.

Braley provided the following statement:

“The safety and security of our students is paramount and behavior such as impaired driving is not tolerated by the school division. Thanks to the watchful eyes of our dedicated team members, the bus driver was identified by school division staff as being impaired and removed from duties immediately in accordance with VBCPS procedures. The school board and the school division are aware of the situation and have been cooperating with local agencies to investigate this matter. Families of students who were riding the bus that day were contacted as part of the investigation. The driver is no longer employed by Virginia Beach City Public Schools.” Julie Braley – VBCPS spokeswoman

