FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man and his teen brother are now charged with murder in the broad-daylight shooting death Saturday of a Fayetteville man they knew, police said Sunday afternoon.

The incident was reported just before 11:50 a.m. as gunfire in the area of Stanberry Street at Primrose Drive, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Lorenzo Darnell McLaughlin Jr., 22, of Fayetteville was found with a gunshot wound at the scene in a neighborhood off Murchison Road a few blocks north of E.E. Smith High School.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police said.

Devonte Tyrell McClain, 20, and his brother, Adriane McClain, 18, both of Fayetteville are each charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy, police said.

The brothers and McLaughlin communicated on social media before they drove to meet the victim who was shot while walking in the neighborhood, according to a Sunday news release.

They are both being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.