WASHINGTON, D.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Bank of America was fined Tuesday $12 million for allegedly submitting false mortgage data.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Nov. 28 the Charlotte-based financial giant broke a federal law by submitting false mortgage lending information to the federal government. For at least four years, the CFPB said hundreds of BOA loan officers failed to ask mortgage applicants certain demographic questions as required under the law, and then falsely reported that the applicants had chosen not to respond.

Under the CFPB’s order, Bank of America must pay the $12 million into the CFPB’s victims relief fund.

“Bank of America violated a federal law that thousands of mortgage lenders have routinely followed for decades,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a press release. “It is illegal to report false information to federal regulators, and we will be taking additional steps to ensure that Bank of America stops breaking the law.”

As of June 2023, the BOA had $2.4 trillion in assets, which makes it the second-largest bank in the United States.

Enacted in 1975, the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) requires mortgage lenders to report information about loan applications and originations to the CFPB and other federal regulators.

The public and regulators can use the information to monitor whether financial institutions are serving the housing needs of their communities and to identify possible discriminatory lending patterns.

CFPB said the bank’s conduct violated HMDA and its implementing regulation, Regulation C, as well as the Consumer Financial Protection Act. Specifically, the CFPB found that Bank of America:

Falsely reported that applicants declined to provide information

Failed to adequately oversee accurate data collection

A Bank of America spokesperson told Nexstar that the bank collected demographic data in 99 percent of applications during the years reviewed by the CFPB.

“After receiving one complaint in 2020, we conducted a review and notified the government, which prompted this inquiry,” spokesman Bill Halldin said in a statement. “As the CFPB notes, we took additional steps in 2020 and 2021 to enhance our monitoring and training to ensure employees ask applicants for required racial, ethnic and gender information. This data collection issue had no impact on applications.”

The CFPB has taken numerous actions against Bank of America in recent years for violating federal law. In July 2023, the CFPB and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) ordered BOA to pay more than $200 million for illegally charging junk fees, withholding credit card rewards, and opening fake accounts.

In 2022, CFPB and OCC ordered Bank of America to pay $225 million in fines and refund hundreds of millions of dollars to consumers for botched disbursement of state unemployment benefits. That same year, the bank also paid a $10 million penalty for unlawful garnishments of customer accounts.

In 2014, the CFPB ordered BOA to pay $727 million to consumers for illegal and deceptive credit card marketing practices.