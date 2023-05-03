Live feed courtesy of WSB

ATLANTA (WSAV) – At least one person died and three others were injured in a shooting in Midtown Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department (APD), the three victims injured were taken to the hospital. The fourth victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Early Wednesday afternoon, APD responded to the “active shooter” situation at 1110 W Peachtree St NW.

No one is in custody at this time, though APD released multiple photos of the suspected shooter.

(Atlanta Police Department)

(Atlanta Police Department)

(Atlanta Police Department)

(Atlanta Police Department)

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” the department said in a tweet.

As of 1:30 p.m., APD said there have been no additional shots fired since the initial response around 12:30 p.m.

Anyone in the area is asked to shelter in place.

Officers are actively searching for the suspect and any other victims, APD said.

This story is developing.