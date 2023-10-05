Since police work led to arrest, reward money will go to Forrest's family

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An arrest has been made in connection to this week’s deadly hit-and-run of a young boy in Chesapeake.

38-year-old Richard William Humbert (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake P.D.)

8-year-old Forrest Hooper died following a hit-and-run crash on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake Tuesday afternoon.

Chesapeake Police confirmed Thursday afternoon that 38-year-old Richard William Humbert of Virginia Beach has been charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

A source told WAVY News 10’s Michelle Wolf that Humbert did not turn himself in; investigators tracked him down.

Humbert is being held without bond. His first court date on the felony charge is scheduled for the morning of Friday, Oct. 6.

Following this tragic incident, community members and local businesses raised nearly $60,000 in reward money to help find and arrest the person suspected in Forrest’s death. Hickory Towing, which started the reward, announced a memorial fundraiser event for Sunday, Oct. 8 from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at 1737 S. Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

“I wanted to put it together because it’s his birthday on Monday,” said Matt Cilento, the owner of Hickory Towing.

Cilento also told 10 On Your Side it was surveillance footage from his shop that helped lead to the arrest. The footage caught the driver on video with damage to his car, and the Wawa further down the street caught the driver on video getting out of his car and surveying the damage, according to Cilento.

Other footage, sent by a WAVY viewer, shows Humbert’s arrest. The video shows police and the forensic unit in Virginia Beach. Police say they believe it was Humbert driving the white Honda Accord that hit and killed 8-year-old Forrest.

Courtesy: Galo Artigas

Since the suspect was arrested through police investigation, and not a tip from the public, the reward money raised by the community will go to Forrest’s family, according to Cilento.

Forrest was a third grader at Southeastern Elementary. The school announced on Wednesday that they are bringing in grief counselors for Forrest’s classmates.

Michelle Wolf spoke with Forrest’s father Wednesday night. He said his son loved dinosaurs, playing Fortnite and helping others. Ben Hooper said he spoke on the phone with Forrest while he waited to cross Battlefield Boulevard. Ben said he was only an exit away when tragedy struck.

The family told 10 On Your Side on Thursday following the arrest that they are feeling relieved and glad that the suspect has been caught. They said they are very grateful for the community support, including WAVY TV-10, even if it won’t bring Forrest back.

This investigation is ongoing. Chesapeake Police said additional charges may be pending.