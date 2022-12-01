SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sussex County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous after a triple shooting in the town of Waverly.

According to Sussex County Sheriff, deputies and the sheriff responded to 207 Railroad Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30 after a woman reported that she and two men had been shot.

When police got to the scene, they found the woman, who had sustained an apparent gunshot wound to her upper torso, and provided aid. Deputies then searched the home and found two men laying face down on the floor, they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Shelton Lemarshall Hardy as a person of interest in this shooting and consider him to be armed and dangerous. He is wanted for first degree murder, attempted murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Police believe Hardy fled Sussex County to Surrey County after the shooting, and that he may be in the Tidewater area, specifically Newport News.

Hardy is believed to be riding a red 2017 Nissan four-door with Virginia tags UAZ-1405. Anyone who believed they may have seen Hardy’s vehicle or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at 434-246-5000.