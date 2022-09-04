ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — Atlantic Beach Police and the State Bureau of Investigation are continuing to investigate the death of an Apex man killed on a trip to Atlantic Beach.

Randy Miller, 65, died after police said he was stabbed in the chest.

John McAlpin was close friends with Miller. The two were on a trip to Atlantic Beach to catch Redfish.

McAlpin said Miller was an avid fisher and that this was the highlight of Miller’s year.

“When he’s done catching that fish, he’s the happiest he ever is,” McAlpin said.

Miller was in the driveway loading up the boat around 5:45 am Monday. When McAlpin stepped outside he found his friend laying in his driveway.

Atlantic Beach police believe the stabbing is related to a burglary Miller came across.

Atlantic Beach police say they are looking for three people. They haven’t identified any suspects, but say one is seen in this surveillance clip.

(Atlantic Beach Police Department)

Police say that through their investigation they ruled out the first vehicle they were looking for and are now looking for this silver four-door sedan.

(Atlantic Beach Police Department)

(Atlantic Beach Police Department)

McAlpin said his friend was always goofing around and making people smile.

“He was a fabulous friend, everybody he knew was his best friend and loved him to death,” McAlpin said.

Sue Miller, his wife of 43 years, said her husband was the best thing to ever happen to her.

“He was my rock, he was my protector, he was the love of my life,” Miller said. “I’m really gonna miss him.”

The two are asking people who have a house in Atlantic Beach to check their security cameras from early Monday morning, and if you see something suspicious contact the police.

(John McAlpin)

“There’s a huge hole in the world now with him missing,” McAlpin said.

Police said this is the first murder in Atlantic Beach in over a decade, and the third in the town’s history.