CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An 8-year-old boy is dead following a hit-and-run crash on Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake on Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Battlefield Boulevard South at around 4:15 p.m. in reference to an injured pedestrian.

When they arrived, they found an 8-year-old boy who had been hit by a vehicle. The child was taken to a local hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries, police say.

The boy’s grandmother identified him to 10 On Your Side as 8-year-old Forrest Hooper. Hooper’s grandmother lives off of Battlefield Boulevard South. She said a family member escorted Hooper to his friend’s house across the street earlier in the day.

Forrest Hooper (Photo provided by a family member)

His grandmother told us she knows the road is dangerous as people often drive above the 45 mph speed limit. She stressed to her grandson to not cross the street unless an adult was with him. She believes he was waiting for a relative along the edge of the road when he was hit.

A neighbor said the force of the impact was so hard that it knocked off the child’s shoes in opposite directions. The woman, who did not want to be on camera, was inside her home when she heard a loud noise and ran outside to find Hooper bleeding in the grass.

The suspect vehicle left the scene before police arrived, police say. At this time, they don’t have a vehicle description.

The boy’s grandmother tells us he was looking forward to his 9th birthday next Monday. She’s absolutely heartbroken and hopes whoever hit her grandson turns themselves in.

Police are continuing to investigate the fatal crash.

Chesapeake’s Hickory Towing says they’re offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“This happened just feet away from our office and we will do everything we can to bring our neighbors justice for this tragedy,” they stated in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip at p3tips.com.