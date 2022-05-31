EL PASO, Texas (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators from multiple federal, state, and local agencies have found and recovered 70 missing children in a three-week operation in West Texas.

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the missing children ranged in age from 10 to 17 and included victims of sex trafficking, physical, and sexual abuse.

The majority of the children located were in West Texas though some were in Dallas, Texas; Colorado; and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

The children were located as part of a multi-agency operation called ‘Operation Lost Souls’ which ran from the end of April through mid-May in El Paso.

At this time, ICE has not announced any arrests in the operation, but that the operation has produced information and leads that investigators are following up on.

The victims and their families were provided with services including counseling.

“HSI is committed to continue working with our law enforcement partners to locate, recover and help missing children heal, while ensuring that perpetrators are held responsible for these heinous crimes and brought to justice,” said Homeland Security Investigations El Paso Deputy Special Agent in Charge Taekuk Cho.

If you have any information about human trafficking victims or related activities, you’re asked to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1 (888) 373-7888.