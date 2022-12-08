HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teens who were arrested after a shooting on Halloween night now face additional charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting.

Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to hospitals.

During the investigation, officers seized six guns, five of which are confirmed stolen. Officers

also recovered six stolen vehicles.

On Nov. 8, Demont Williams, 19, of High Point, was arrested after officers responded to a drive-by shooting around 12 a.m. on Brentwood Street. One person was injured, police say.

Two 17-year-olds from High Point and one 17-year-old from Greensboro were arrested on Nov. 7.

The three juvenile suspects are charged with:

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury

three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily

injury

injury discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity

conspiracy to commit first-degree murder

possession of stolen goods

On Nov. 10, officers responded to a shooting around 8:45 p.m. on Brentwood Street. A home and two vehicles were damaged.

The three juveniles were additionally charged in connection to the Nov. 10 shooting with:

discharging a firearm into occupied property

two counts of willful and wanton injury to personal property; punishments

willful and wanton injury to real property

On Nov. 13, officers responded to 1700 Lamb Avenue when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:40 p.m.

Police say a victim was riding a bike when shot and taken to the hospital.

The second juvenile is charged with:

discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity

assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury

possession of stolen goods

possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) within 1,000 feet of a park

The third juvenile is charged with:

possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) schedule VI

prohibition on handguns for minors

Possession of a stolen firearm

Williams is charged with:

two counts of possession of a stolen firearm

possession of schedule I controlled substance

Possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) schedule VI

possession of stolen firearm

Prohibition on handguns for minors

Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.