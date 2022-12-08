HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Four teens who were arrested after a shooting on Halloween night now face additional charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release.
Around 6 p.m. on Halloween, officers responded to Bridges Drive when they were told about a drive-by shooting.
Arriving officers found two juveniles in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to hospitals.
During the investigation, officers seized six guns, five of which are confirmed stolen. Officers
also recovered six stolen vehicles.
On Nov. 8, Demont Williams, 19, of High Point, was arrested after officers responded to a drive-by shooting around 12 a.m. on Brentwood Street. One person was injured, police say.
Two 17-year-olds from High Point and one 17-year-old from Greensboro were arrested on Nov. 7.
The three juvenile suspects are charged with:
- two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with Intent to kill inflicting serious injury
- three counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle causing serious bodily
injury
- discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity
- conspiracy to commit first-degree murder
- possession of stolen goods
On Nov. 10, officers responded to a shooting around 8:45 p.m. on Brentwood Street. A home and two vehicles were damaged.
The three juveniles were additionally charged in connection to the Nov. 10 shooting with:
- discharging a firearm into occupied property
- two counts of willful and wanton injury to personal property; punishments
- willful and wanton injury to real property
On Nov. 13, officers responded to 1700 Lamb Avenue when they were told about an assault with a deadly weapon around 8:40 p.m.
Police say a victim was riding a bike when shot and taken to the hospital.
The second juvenile is charged with:
- discharging a firearm from within an enclosure for gang activity
- assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury
- possession of stolen goods
- possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) within 1,000 feet of a park
The third juvenile is charged with:
- possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) schedule VI
- prohibition on handguns for minors
- Possession of a stolen firearm
Williams is charged with:
- two counts of possession of a stolen firearm
- possession of schedule I controlled substance
- Possession with intent to sell or deliver (PWISD) schedule VI
- possession of stolen firearm
- Prohibition on handguns for minors
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000 or Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.