RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Several teens have been arrested in connection to a spate of mailbox thefts.

According to the sheriff’s office, from June 9 through June 12, they received multiple reports of vandalism and mailbox theft in the areas of Finch Farm Road, Thayer Road and Snyder Country Road in Trinity. As they investigated, they found a juvenile male suspect.

Detectives also received information about the location of several of the stolen mailboxes. They were found behind a business in High Point and returned to their original owners.

The sheriff’s office has charged three more people, two eighteen-year-olds and a nineteen-year-old, in connection to the case. They’ve been charged with multiple counts of misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor injury to personal property. The juvenile has been referred to juvenile services.