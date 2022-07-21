Philadelphia (WPHL) — A person was taken into custody for the death of a female toddler in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The incident happened on July 12, 2022, on the 2600 block of Holbrook Street around 4:16 pm.

According to police, medics arrived to pick up a 3-year-old toddler for a hospital case. She was transported to Children Hospital of Philadelphia, where doctors pronounced her dead at 4:51 pm.

The victim was identified as Hope Jones of the 2600 block of Holbrook Street.

The next day, medical examiners discovered the cause of death was blunt force trauma, police say. On Tuesday, a person of interest was taken into custody.

This case is active with the homicide division.