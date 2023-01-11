BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A second person was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Burlington last year, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

James Donavan Rowell, 46, was arrested at his home and charged with first-degree murder. He is in the Alamance County Detention Center under no bond.

Rowell’s arrest comes months after the arrest J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson, 40, of Caswell County, in Florida in August. Simpson was extradited back to North Carolina and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

J’Raad Amajh Malik Simpson

Rowell and Simpson were arrested after 54-year-old Tracy Brown was shot and killed on July 5, 2022.

Police arrived at the Foster Street home just before noon and found Brown dead in the front yard.

The BPD is asking anyone with additional information about this investigation to contact them at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.